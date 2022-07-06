Rachel C. Johns, 40, of Pittsburgh died Monday, July 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born Feb. 2, 1982, in Latrobe, a daughter of Dennis A. “Denny” and Marlene J. (Joe) Johns of New Derry.
Rachel was a graduate of Derry Area High School. She was a manager of Giovanni’s Pizza in Pittsburgh. Rachel loved her family and friends.
In addition to her parents, Rachel is survived by her daughter, Shayna Battaglia of Murrysville; brother, Matthew A. Johns of New Derry; two sisters, Marnie L. Johns and wife Sherri Campbell of Latrobe and Denielle M. Johns of New Derry; two grandchildren, Damien and Roman Battaglia; niece, Devin Quidetto; great-nephew, Carter Roland, and many cousins and friends.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, July 8, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
