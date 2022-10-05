R. Helen Peterson Thomas McClarren, 101, of Torrance passed away peacefully into the arms of the Lord surrounded by family Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022.
She was born Jan. 13, 1921, in Lloydsville (Blair County), a daughter of Edward L. and Teressa L. Peterson.
Helen graduated from Derry Township High School in 1939. She was a member of Torrance United Methodist Church, in which she held many offices, until its closing. Helen contributed to the war effort during the manpower shortage by working for her father’s track crew in Torrance on the Pennsylvania Railroad as a whistle girl in 1943-44.
She also worked at Torrance State Hospital, the Blairsville Police Department as a dispatcher and at Rinaldi’s Pizza Barn as a dough maker. Helen’s lifelong passion was her everlasting devotion to her family. She loved hosting and attending family gatherings. Other favorite pastimes of hers were camping and sightseeing.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, J. Quentin Thomas; second husband, Milton McClarren; two sons, Robert E. and Kenneth R. Thomas; daughter Deborah L. Simko; brothers Edward, Jack, Richard and Victor; sister, Florence; daughter-in-law L. Jane Thomas, and grandson-in-law Clint Taylor.
Helen is survived by her son Richard K. Thomas; daughter Arlene F. Jones; brother James Peterson; son-in-law, Norman Simko; daughter-in-law Sandra Thomas; eight grandchildren, Theresa Simms, Victoria Shellgen (Luke), Kimberly Taylor, Christie Sever, Natalie Simko (Mike McFarland), Nathan Simko, Kathleen Thomas and Michael Thomas (Jacqueline), and numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers, Wilma Miller and 365 Hospice.
Friends and family will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in the funeral home with the Rev. Craig Peterson officiating.
Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Derry First United Methodist Church, 311 N. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
