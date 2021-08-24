R. Dean Sickenberger, 80, of South Greensburg (Hufftown) died Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
He was born Nov. 17, 1940, in Greensburg, a son of the late Raymond J. and Rebecca (Waugaman) Sickenberger.
Prior to retirement, Dean had been employed by United Parcel Service. He was a member of St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, and was a life member of South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by twin sisters, Emma “Sammy” Schweinsburg and Rebecca Hill.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Sylvia M. Nowicki Sickenberger; his son, Dean Sickenberger (Sandy) of Unity Township; his daughter, Diane Armstrong (Bob) of Unity Township, and four grandchildren, Brooke and Jason Armstrong and Ryan and Chase Sickenberger.
There was nothing “Pap” loved more than watching Jason, Ryan and Chase’s sporting events and spending time visiting with Brooke. He was their biggest fan! Dean is also survived by three brothers-in-law, Edward Nowicki, Archabbot Douglas Nowicki, OSB, and Larry Nowicki (Katie), and a number of nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg.
Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Bruno Roman Catholic Church, South Greensburg, with Archabbot Douglas Nowicki as celebrant.
Entombment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent Archabbey Health and Welfare Fund, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650, or to South Greensburg Volunteer Fire Department, 1515 Poplar St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
