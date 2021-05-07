Priscilla D. Roberts, 78, of Ligonier died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Bethlen Home.
She was born Jan. 17, 1943, in Manhattan, New York, a daughter of the late Michael and Ethel Concus Midlo.
She was a very kind-hearted person who loved being around her grandchildren, gardening and working with her flowers. She and her daughter used to own Staci’s Pastries in Ligonier.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene Midlo; a sister, Michelle Midlo, and a son, Jeremy Roberts.
Surviving are her husband, Roger D. Roberts; a son, Scot Lookingbill (Alana) of Elizabeth; daughter, Staci Kuhns (Derrik) of Latrobe and her sister, Sheila Roberts of Ligonier; four grandchildren, Brandon Hofecker, Kiana Roberts, Derrica and Isaac Kuhns, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where her service will be held 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
