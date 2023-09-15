Phyllis M. Geary of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at home with family and hospice by her side.
Phyllis M. Geary of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, at home with family and hospice by her side.
Born Nov. 19, 1932, in Latrobe, she was the daughter of the late Harry V. and Ivy Mae (Armel) Herminzek.
Phyllis graduated from Latrobe High School in 1951 and kept in touch with her classmates through reunions over the decades. She was always a Wildcat at heart.
Following high school, Phyllis worked for the FBI in Washington, D.C., where she met and married Ron Moore. They had five children raised in Ohio and Colorado.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by sons Terry, Scott and Kelly.
Phyllis is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Oleskevich and her husband, Bob, of Oklahoma; son Tim Moore of Grand Junction and daughter-in-law, Deb, and three grandchildren, Scott, Amanda and Mia.
Phyllis spent the last four decades married to Michael Geary and working at Coors Tech and Home Style Bakery. Through many adventurous road trips, Mike and Phyllis traveled across the U.S., visiting family and friends in Pennsylvania and her stepson, Joshua, in Arizona.
There will be a service in her honor 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.
