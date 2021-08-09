Phyllis J. Williams Jones, 89, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at UPMC Shadyside, Pittsburgh.
Born April 17, 1932, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Frank G. and Ruth (Patterson) Williams.
Phyllis was an active member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, for many years. Along with her husband, they had been the owners of the former Super Burger. An avid bowler, she enjoyed her time with her senior citizens bowling league. Above all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. “Jack” Jones; an infant son, John E. Jones Jr.; four brothers, Frank G. Williams Jr., Howard L. Payne Jr., William L. Payne and Richard W. Payne, and her stepfather, Howard L. Payne Sr.
Phyllis is survived by a son, Mark Jones and his wife, Kathleen, of Latrobe; four daughters, Phyllis O’Hara and her husband, James, of Blairsville, Jackie Huska and her husband, Charles, of Latrobe, Jennifer Kubit and her husband, Thomas, of Derry and Holly Kmetz of South Fork; 10 grandchildren, Stephanie Sonafelt (Jim), Jack Heinz, Thomas Kubit (Kimberly), Jill Kubit Roberts (Mark), Jason Huska (Jenell), Abe Kmetz (Kaitlyn), John Kmetz (Brittany), Kelly Kmetz (Dylan), Caitlin Jones (Rachel) and Michael Jones (Dani); 20 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital and UPMC Shadyside, especially Dr. Clute, for their kindness and excellent care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Susan Luttner officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
