Phyllis J. McCleary, 96, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Brookdale Latrobe, Unity Township.
She was born April 4, 1925, in Chesterland, Ohio, a daughter of the late Howard and Ruth (Peterson) Reiter.
Phyllis received a bachelor’s in business education from Ohio State University.
She was an active member of the United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe, where she was a trustee, a former treasurer, a member of the CIC class, and the church organist for more than 40 years.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gail P. McCleary; her brothers-in-law, John Holm, Charles McCleary and John McCleary, and a sister-in-law, Mary McCleary.
She is survived by her children, James P. McCleary (Loretta) of Latrobe, Mary Lou Nagel (Richard) of Virginia, David McCleary (Kelly) of New Alexandria and Carol McCleary of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Julie Simmons (Nicholas), Jacklyn Chimino (Nicholas), Christy Lormel (Michael) and James D. McCleary; 10 great-grandchildren, Jayson, Ryan and Brody Simmons, Palmer and Cooper Chimino, Liam, Grant and Mary Lormel, and Quinn and Harper McCleary, and her sister, Ruth Reiter Holm (John) of Newbury, Ohio.
Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 3, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4, in Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., with her pastor, the Rev. John Simpson, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650, or at www.afashelter.org/.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
Commented