Phyllis A. Barger, 78, of Derry died Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at her daughter Pam’s home.
She was born July 23, 1943, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Michael and Helen (Shuster) Zemba.
Phyllis was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church in Bradenville. She had worked at Latrobe Die Casting Co. and had belonged to St. Mary’s Ladies’ Guild and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of Kingston Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. Barger; two sons, Ronald and Paul Barger; a great-grandson, Mason Kim, and a sister, Mary Louise Dettling.
Phyllis is survived by a son, David Barger of Derry; three daughters, Pam Gray (John) of Derry, Mary Ann Rudy of Derry and Diane Stewart of Latrobe; two brothers, Michael Zemba (Faye) and Patrick Zemba (Vicky), all of Derry; a sister, Michele Bridge of Derry, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Divine Liturgy will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com.
