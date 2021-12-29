Phil Pristas, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Dec. 24, 2021.
Born July 29, 1940, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late George and Veronica Rose (Roman) Pristas.
Phil was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. He was a 1958 graduate of Latrobe High School, and was the high school mascot, the “Latrobe Wildcat.” For 60 years, he ran with his high school friends known as the “Beatle Gang.”
From 1960 to 1976, he had been employed with American Candy Co., and he was the owner and operator of P.J. Foods in Whitney from 1976 to 1986. He was a salesman for Roma Foods throughout three states from 1987 to 2007 and loved by his customers. He was a die-hard Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers fan, having attended many games at the old Three Rivers Stadium.
Phil is survived by his wife of 61 years, Janet Churp Pristas, whom he married on Oct. 22, 1960; three children, Phillene Moffa and her husband, Denny, Tracy Pristas and her husband, Paul, and Cliff Pristas and his wife, Susan; three grand-children, Blaise Moffa, Jayden Moffa and her fiancé, Brandon, and Jasmine Pristas; his sister, Mary Macey, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The Pristas family would like to extend a special thanks to Phil’s private caregivers who allowed him to spend his remaining time in the comfort of his home.
There will be no public visitations, as Phil chose to donate his body for scientific research.
A funeral Mass will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Academy of Dermatology at www.aad.org.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
