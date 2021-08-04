Peter L. Dreistadt Jr., 82, of Pleasant Unity died Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 30, 1939, in Penn, a son of the late Peter L. Dreistadt Sr. and Gladys I. Davis Dreistadt.
Prior to retirement, Pete was employed by Standard Steel for 35 years. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and spent most of his four years overseas.
He was a member of St. Florian Catholic Church, United, lifetime member and past commander of the former Pleasant Unity VFW Post 8643 and lifetime member of Donegal VFW Post 6743. Pete also was a member of United Slovak Club, United AMVETS and Unity Township American Legion Post 982. Pete enjoyed hunting and fishing and spending time with family and friends at his hunting camp, Oak Lodge. He also enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Daniel, Richard and John (Marianne) Dreistadt; three sisters, Elsie (Archie) Bossart, Donna (Chuck) Dickson and Margie (John) Martelli, and a sister-in-law, Bea Puskar Grates.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Christine F. Puskar Dreistadt; four children, Beverly (Rich) Smith of Norvelt, Peter M. (Danielle) Dreistadt III of Pleasant Unity, Dawn (Eric) Firestone of Pleasant Unity and Jeffrey (Missy) Dreistadt of Hostetter; eight grand-children, Chelsey (Jamie), Nicholas, Chad, Alex, Corey, Pete, Amber and Colette; four great-grand-children, Rylee, Malia, Noah and Ace; three sisters, Grace (late Lester) Specht of Acme, Dorothy (late Richard) Danser of Humphreys and Marcie (Jim) Novak of Mount Pleasant Township; three sisters-in-law, Marianne Bradford and Loretta Iannuzzo, both of Florida, and Priscilla (Russ) Shaffer of Latrobe; brother-in-law, George (Sally) Puskar of Pleasant Unity, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity.
Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in St. Florian Catholic Church, United, with the Rev. John A. Sedlak as celebrant.
Military honors by the Armbrust Veterans Group and interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
