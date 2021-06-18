Peter J. Gaynor Jr., 76, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Sept. 25, 1944, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Peter J. Gaynor Sr. and Mabel Sullivan Gaynor.
Peter was Catholic by faith. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco and Crucible Steel.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam era.
Peter loved model railroading, so much so that he put an addition on his house for his displays. He also loved animals and enjoyed his pets over the years.
Peter is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Vile Gaynor of Latrobe; three children, Peter J. Gaynor III and his wife, Amy, of Ligonier, Janet Stemmler and her husband, Gary, of Blairsville and Nancy Shine and her husband, Don, of Latrobe; his sister, Dorothy Tyson and her husband, Ty, of Gaines, Pennsylvania; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joann Cook and her husband, David, of Latrobe and Elizabeth Thomas and her husband, David, of Lenoir, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Cody Gaynor and his wife, Allison, Levi Gaynor and his fiancée, Marissa, Autumn Gaynor, Brandon Stemmler, Kirra Stemmler and Nicholas Stemmler, and four great-grandchildren, Jareth, Griffin, Riley and Benjamin.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral liturgy will be held 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
