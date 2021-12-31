Peter E. Fabian, 77, of Derry died Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 14, 1944, in Latrobe, the son of the late Peter and Helen (Straka) Fabian.
He retired from Latrobe Steel and loved to fish and garden.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Donna Lepley Fabian; his daughter, Rhonda Lyn Derry, and his sister, Mary E. “Betsy” Zuber.
He is survived by his son, Kerry Fabian and his wife, Anne, of Latrobe, and four grandchildren, Jason Fabian, Alec, Patrick and Jessica Murtha.
Friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Monday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
