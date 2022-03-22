Pete Paul Sabedra, 94, of Torrance passed away on Monday, March 21, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 19, 1927, in Torrance, a son of the late Joseph and Francisca (Lara) Sabedra.
Pete had worked for the railroad and retired from Torrance State Hospital. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II and belonged to VFW Post 5821 of Blairsville.
Pete was a member of SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. He enjoyed supporting all of the local sports teams, including Blairsville, Derry, Pirates and Steelers. Pete also enjoyed spending time with his family.
Survivors include two sons, John F. Sabedra and wife Pamela, New Alexandria, and Ronald G. Sabedra and wife Molly Lynn, Gray Station; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Sabedra, Spotsylvania, Virginia; a brother, Joseph Sabedra and wife Peggy, Torrance; a sister-in-law, Elena Sabedra, Slickville; seven grandchildren, John, Brian, Josh, Kaitlyn, Paige, Drake and Kace; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews, and a special friend, Connie Barnhart, Blairsville.
Pete was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Sabedra; mother, Francisca (Lara) Sabedra; an infant son, Peter Paul Sabedra Jr.; a son, Robert Sabedra; two brothers, John Sabedra and Vallerino “Gus” Sabedra, and his former wife, Patricia Hoke.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 24, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:15 a.m. Friday, March 25, in the funeral home, prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. The Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will be celebrant.
VFW Post 5821 and American Legion Post 0407 will conduct a military service Friday morning.
Interment will be held in SS. Simon and Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com
