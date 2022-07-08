Peggy L. Price, 80, of Ligonier passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at her home.
Peggy was born Jan. 31, 1942, in Ligonier to the late Budd and Doris (McCully) Barkley.
Loving mother of Scott (Victoria) Price of Lake Wales, Florida, Heather (Roger) Benner of Bellefonte and Bud (Sharon) Price of State College.
Sister of Richard (Abby) Barkley.
Cherished grandmother of Evan (Karli) Benner, Caitlinn (Richard) Benner, Jarred, Zach and Tyler Price.
Step-grandmother of Randi and Lisa.
Great-grandmother of Nathan, Grayson, Phoebe and Gabriel.
Aunt of Derek and Courtney Barkley.
Peggy loved Ligonier and worked at G.C. Murphy’s and Martin’s Specialty Shop for many years. She enjoyed walking around town and when at home cooking for family and reading every day. Peggy loved Easter and Christmas and enjoyed planning Easter egg hunts for her children and grandchildren. She also was known to have a beautiful Christmas tree and decorations.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Peggy’s memory to Ligonier Valley Library, 120 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc.
Please visit www.SnyderGreenFH.com to share your condolences.
At Peggy’s request, services and interment will be private.
