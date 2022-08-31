Peggy L. Gallo, 75, of Unity Township died Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township.
She was born Dec. 27, 1946, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Harry T. and Margaret E. (Myers) Jennings.
Prior to retirement she worked at Edgewood Nursing Center, Youngstown. Peggy was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, was very faithful and loved God. She enjoyed her vegetable and flower gardening.
She is survived by her husband, John J. Gallo; two daughters, Robin L. Marsh and husband Ken and Tammy L. John and fiance Dan Dreistadt, all of Unity Township; her son, Louis J. Gallo and wife Molly of Dallas, Texas; eight grandchildren, Roslyn, Meghan and Rebecca John, Bradley, Greyson and Hailey Gallo, Ken Marsh and wife Stephanie and Lydia King and husband James; two sisters, Joann D. Jackson and husband James of Delmont and Harriet K. Schmidt and husband Roy of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.
