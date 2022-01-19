On Jan. 17, 2022, Peggy Ann Conte got her wings and went to walk with the Lord and his angels. She was 75 years old.
Peggy loved to love on people. She made a proud effect on so many people over the years while traveling the world with her husband, Francis M. Conte, as U.S. diplomats. Peggy lived a full, exciting life and held many different jobs of employment. She began her early years as a store clerk and then store manager. She then became an EKG technician. After moving overseas, she held various administrative positions in several different U.S. embassies while they lived in Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Caribbean. She also was a conversational English tutor to foreign nationals in the various countries where she lived. Peggy was very involved in different volunteer programs and activities.
She was a great financial supporter of various charitable organizations such as St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospital, St. Joseph Indian School, the Police Association, Disabled Veterans, and ASPCA along with many others. Peggy kept an immaculate house, and she loved to cook and entertain people. She truly loved to make people happy and was loved by so many people. Wherever she was, she would light up the room with her big, friendly smile and warm personality. Peggy was highly skilled and creative. She loved all crafts but was especially talented in needle point, doll making, and sewing. She also enjoyed reading and putting puzzles together. One of her favorite things to do was shopping. She loved shopping for others, but she especially loved spoiling her grandkids. Peggy was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend.
She was a beloved daughter of Clifford and Eleanor (Boyd) Lemke, who preceded her in death. She was also predeceased by two children, Shawn Piper and Kerrilyn Bono, and two sisters, Mary Murphy and Ellen Dodson.
In addition to her loving husband, Francis M. Conte, Peggy is the beloved mother of Danielle M. Gonzales; the proud grandmother of Jordan M.L Atkinson, Adrian F. Gonzales, Xavier A. Gonzales, Dakota C. Piper, Laiken L. Piper and Quintana P. Gill, and a beloved sister to Debbie Blocker, Clifford Lemke and Dawn Rudd.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in Holy Family Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
