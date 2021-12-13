Peggy A. Lipinski, 83, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Feb. 8, 1938, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late William S. and Jean (Mickey) Shepler.
Peggy was a 1956 graduate of Latrobe High School and received her paralegal certificate from St. Vincent College. Prior to her retirement, she was a paralegal for Reeves and Ross Law Firm in Latrobe. She was a life member of the United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe, where she served as an elder, was secretary of the Session, and volunteered for Meals on Wheels.
She was also a member of the Derry Area Historical Society, where she served as a docent. She enjoyed gardening and attending the monthly reunion luncheons of her 1956 high school graduating class.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Lipinski, in 2018 and a sister, Carol Lowden, in 2020.
She is survived by two children, Cheryl A. Bauer and her husband, Charles, and Timothy M. Spicher; a grandson, Charlie Bauer and his fiancée, Heidi; a sister, Marilyn Collins, and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews.
Friends were received 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service was held 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 13, in the United Presbyterian Church in Latrobe. Everyone was asked to please go directly to the church.
Private interment followed in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
