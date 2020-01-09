Pauline T. Newmeyer, 89, formerly of Whitney, died Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, at Greensburg Care Center, Hempfield Township.
She was born Jan. 9, 1930, in Calumet, a daughter of the late Steven and Theresa (Yaccubak) Mihalik.
Prior to retirement, Pauline worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Greensburg. She was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, and was a Pittsburgh sports fanatic.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Paul T. Roscoe; her second husband, John J. Newmeyer; son Rick Newmeyer; three brothers, John, Joseph and Steven Mihalik, and three sisters, Ann Novak, Helen Kuberek and Evelyn Danko.
Pauline is survived by her children David P. Roscoe and wife Wanda of Pleasant Unity, Linda J. Tanner of Horseheads, New York, Bill Newmeyer and wife Laurie of Bel Air, Maryland, Marian Kohan and husband Mike of Erie, Jay Newmeyer and wife Paulette of Morgantown, West Virginia, Paul Newmeyer and wife Mary Ann of Old Forge, Mark Newmeyer and wife Sonya of Westmoreland City and Ann Poncheri and husband Pete of Bernville; 20 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law Karen Newmeyer of Waynesburg, and a number of nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to a funeral Mass to be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday in St. Cecilia Catholic Church, Whitney, with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, as celebrant. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
