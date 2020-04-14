Pauline V. Gongloff, 85, of Unity Township died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at the Loyalhanna Care Center with her husband at her side.
She was born March 12, 1935, in Pittsburgh, the daughter of the late John and Anna Viziole.
Prior to retirement, she was employed as a LPN at the former Monsour Hospital in Jeannette, where she met her eventual husband of more than 50 years, Earl Gongloff, a career U.S. Air Force serviceman.
Military service tours sent the couple to six duty stations, including two years in Taiwan where their daughter was born. In Taiwan, she taught English to Chinese Air Force Cadets as well as American customs, hosted a talk show on the local Armed Forces radio station, and was an active member of the Non-Commissioned Officers Wives Club.
Working in ceramics was also something she mastered. She was a great outdoor landscaper, home interior decorator, avid reader, great cook and an immaculate homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by a brother, Albert Viziole.
In addition to her husband, Polly is survived by a son, Gary (Janet) Baird of Jeannette; a daughter, Kelli San Souci of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two grandchildren: Nathaniel and Gabrielle San Souci of Virginia Beach, and her West Highland White Terrier, Cloe.
She will be dearly missed by her husband, family and friends. Rest in peace, Polly. Earl would like to thank the Loyalhanna Care Center and their staff for the excellent four years of resident care. Particular thanks go to Mark, Sherry, Debbie, Jeanelle and the rest of the caring staff.
There will be no public visitation or service. A private committal service and inurnment will be held at the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
