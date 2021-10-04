Paulette L. Kelley Minnicks, 79, of Latrobe, formerly of North Huntingdon Township, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Sept. 9, 1942, in Pleasant Hills, she was a daughter of the late John P. and Oviedo Ulala (Stallings) Kelley.
Prior to her retirement, Paulette had been employed by Verizon. She loved being with her family and passed on to her children and grandchildren the importance of family traditions, gathering on Sundays, and being together.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Ernest Kelley; a sister, Laura Kelley; a niece, Linda McWreath; a sister-in-law, Ruth Kelley, and a brother-in-law, Gilbert Bowman.
Paulette is survived by two sons, David P. Minnicks and his wife, Barbara, of North Huntingdon Township and Dennis E. Minnicks and his wife, Paula, of Penn Township; her daughter, Deanna L. Redinger and her husband, Randy, of Latrobe; two sisters, Viola Jones and her husband, Richard, of Belle Vernon and June Kelley of Lover, Washington County; nine grand-children, Alicia Stone and her husband, Nathan, Shaun Minnicks, David Minnicks Jr. and Julie Ulery, Will Redinger and his wife, Melissa, Nathan Minnicks, Adam Redinger, Josh Redinger and Amanda Shawley, Jerrad Redinger and Nick Redinger; four great-grandchildren, Zane, Natalie, Rylee and Delaney; her former husband, David Minnicks of Latrobe, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard J. Ulam, OSB, officiating.
Private interment will be in Maple Creek Cemetery, Charleroi.
