Paulette F. Rosenthal Repko, 76, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born Dec. 16, 1946, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Mary Grace Meidinger Vaccare.
Updated: July 13, 2023 @ 7:14 am
Paulette was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Kmart. She will be remembered as having a sweet personality, always laughing, smiling and willing to help others.
Along with her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul J. Repko.
Paulette is survived by two daughters, Vicki M. Nolan and Amy D. Scott, both of Latrobe; her sister, Susan Harkema (Henk) of California; seven grandchildren, Stefanie Davis (Jared), Jeffrey Lentz Jr., Angela Nolan, Julia Nolan, Lee Smith (Monica), Nathan Repko and Brandon Garner, and two great-grand-children, Preston and Crew Davis.
Family and friends will be received from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, July 17, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with the Rev. James F. Podlesny, OSB, officiating.
Private interment will be at St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
