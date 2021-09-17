Paula J. Curtis Ziegenfus, 62, of Latrobe passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Born April 22, 1959, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Howard Curtis and Pauline B. Steele Curtis Wilhelm.
Paula was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township.
She spent many years in home health care as a certified nursing assistant. Paula had a great sense of humor, loved entertaining and was “the hostess with the mostest” at her picnics and parties. Above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Paula is survived by her husband, Richard T. Ziegenfus Jr. of Latrobe; three daughters, Amy L. Thompson and her husband, Brett, of Loyalhanna, Jill M. Little and her husband, Mike, of Latrobe and Carrie A. Robaugh of Greensburg; three brothers, Howard W. Curtis and his wife, Pat, of South Carolina, George E. Curtis and James K. Curtis, both of Indiana, Pennsylvania; her sister, Freida Glass and her husband, Larry, of Loyalhanna; 11 grand-children, Kayla, Emma and Carly Stemmler, Rachel, Logan, Charlie, Joey and Jessi Little, Jimmy Falenski, Brian Holland and Andrew Robaugh; two great-grandchildren, Olivia and Anthony; half brothers and half sisters, Charles H. Wilhelm Jr. of Michigan, Teri Murdick and her husband, Ben, of Clymer, Dennis Curtis of Cherry Tree, Kimberley Stewart and her husband, Randy, of Blairsville, Scott Curtis and his wife, Jennifer, of Shelocta and Tayna Buterbaugh and her husband, Timothy, of Creekside, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
