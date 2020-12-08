Paula J. Armstrong, 58, of Derry passed away Friday, Dec. 4, 2020, at her home.
She was born Nov. 6, 1962, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late Paul and Doris (Volpe) Smith.
Paula is survived by a son, Justin Armstrong (Kara) of Ohio; a daughter, Stephine Kuhns (Andrew Puskar) of Derry; a brother, Frank Smith (Toni) of Peanut; a sister, Cindy Embry (Virgil) of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Makaylin, Madison, Mia and Vincent Armstrong, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
All arrangements are private for family.
