Paula D. Guyer, 43, of Derry died Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Dec. 26, 1978, in Latrobe, a daughter of Dennis S. and Beverly (Harris) Guyer.
Paula was a 1997 graduate of Derry Area High School. She was a member of the Latrobe Order of Eastern Star, the White Shrine and the Order of the Amaranth.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sister, Amy Fedorchak (Robert) of Mars; maternal grandmother, Edith Harris of Latrobe; paternal grandfather, Herbert Guyer of Derry; niece, Hayden Fedorchak, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be conducted 10 a.m. Monday, July 25, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Unity Township, with the Rev. William A. Schaeffer officiating.
(Everyone is asked to go directly to the church.)
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
