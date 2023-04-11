Paul William Dickson Jr., towering titan of the trucking industry and undisputed legend among men, passed away Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 75.
Born April 30, 1947, in New Kensington, Bill grew up in Mamont and attended Washington Township High School and Penn State University. He served in the U.S. Navy, sailing aboard the USS Sarsfield throughout the Middle East and South Asia. After his honorable discharge, he pursued his love of trucking by starting his own businesses, William Dickson Industries Inc., Dickson Bulk Services Inc. and Wicklow Logistics Inc., and dedicated his life to growing their fleets and expanding operations to serve the local construction, road maintenance, and energy industries. Bill was very active with his church, Heritage United Methodist Church in Ligonier, where he served as a liturgist and on various committees. He sang for decades in the chancel choir and as a soloist was known for his beautiful tenor voice.
