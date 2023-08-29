Paul T. Gefrovich, 92, of Latrobe went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, at his home.
Born July 5, 1931, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John and Mary E. (Onega) Gefrovich.
August 29, 2023
Paul was a member of the Tree of Life Assembly of God, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by the U.S. Postal Service as a clerk in Derry. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Navy. He enjoyed going to yard sales and bingos, and loved polka music, watching old movies and sitcoms, and following the weather. Paul was a humble and selfless man who always put others first and dearly loved his wife and his children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara A. Monchak Gefrovich; brother, John N. Gefrovich, and a sister, Martha Yourish.
Paul is survived by his three sons, Paul M. Gefrovich, David M. Gefrovich and his wife, Kandi, and Daniel T. Gefrovich, all of Latrobe; daughter, Maryann Schneider and her husband, David, of Greensburg; granddaughter, Hannah Schneider; a sister, Eleanor Resslar of New Alexandria, and several nieces and nephews.
Paul’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff of Independence Health System Home Care and Hospice, his caregivers Maria and Sonya and his nurse Amber for their compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received Friday, Sept. 1, from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. in the Tree of Life Assembly of God, Latrobe.
Military service will be accorded by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard 10:45 a.m. Friday at the church.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe, PA 15650, or to Veterans First, 1800 Pine Hollow Road, Suite 3B, Kennedy Township, PA 15136.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
