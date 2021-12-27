Paul R. McKlveen, 80, of Ligonier died Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born July 3, 1941, in Ligonier, a son of the late Howard L. and Nellie A. (McDowell) McKlveen.
For many years, Paul worked at Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sisters, Carrie Turchek and Martha Johnston, and three brothers, George, Clair and Lawrence McKlveen.
He is survived by a brother, Wayne McKlveen of Ligonier, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A special thanks to the Thomas family for caring for Paul for so many years.
Paul will be buried 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, in Lebanon Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, was in charge of arrangements.
