Paul R. Freehling, 39, of Derry died Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Jan. 13, 1982, in Natrona Heights, the son of Robert “Spike” and Cynthia (Kadunce) Freehling of Cabot.
Paul was a 2000 graduate of Knoch High School. He was employed by the Latrobe Country Club as a bartender. Paul loved hunting, playing guitar, the outdoors, doing stonework with his nephew, Christian, and especially spending time with his wife and daughter, Jasmine. Paul “never met a stranger” — he considered everyone he met a friend.
Besides his parents, Paul is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer L. (Smith) Freehling of Derry; one daughter, Jasmine L. Freehling at home; one brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael Smith and his wife, Julie; and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Services for Paul will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to the family to help his wife and daughter in the future. Memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, with the funeral arrangements.
