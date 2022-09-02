Paul P. Pudlish, 93, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Mountain View Memory Care in Greensburg.
Born Dec. 5, 1928, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Joseph and Julia (Kritz) Pudlish.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Paul P. Pudlish, 93, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, at Mountain View Memory Care in Greensburg.
Born Dec. 5, 1928, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Joseph and Julia (Kritz) Pudlish.
Paul was preceded in death by his dear wife of 58 years, Catherine Bridge Pudlish; his brothers, Joseph, John, Andrew and Frank, and sister, Elizabeth DiOrio.
Paul was a member of Holy Family Parish and a member of the Knights of Columbus. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Teledyne Vasco. A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army.
Paul was lovingly known to his family as “Pappy Paul” and had a special place in his heart for his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also loved the little dogs he had over the years. In his earlier years, Paul enjoyed golfing, fishing, hunting and traveling. Paul was always the first to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
Paul is survived by his loving daughter, Lynn, and son-in-law, Raymond Jones of Derry; grand-children, Emily Jones Pittman and Brian Jones and spouses Jennifer Peddicord and Cindy Jones of Latrobe; five great-grand-children, Noah, Jacob and Grace Pittman and Madelyn and Mackenzie Jones, and numerous nieces and nephews.
A heartfelt thank-you to Caring Hospice and its dedicated staff, especially Sherrie, who truly was a special angel to Paul.
Family and friends will be received from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Interment is private.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.