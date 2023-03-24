Paul Mason Kreiling Sr.

Paul Mason Kreiling Sr., 87, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home in Latrobe.

Born at Magee Hospital on the same date in 1936, during the major Pittsburgh flood of ’36, he was the son of the late Samuel R. Kreiling Sr. and Anna Mae Mason Kreiling and brother to the late Samuel R. Kreiling Jr. and his wife, Martha.