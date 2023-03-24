Paul Mason Kreiling Sr., 87, passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at his home in Latrobe.
Born at Magee Hospital on the same date in 1936, during the major Pittsburgh flood of ’36, he was the son of the late Samuel R. Kreiling Sr. and Anna Mae Mason Kreiling and brother to the late Samuel R. Kreiling Jr. and his wife, Martha.
Paul’s elementary years were spent in Wilkinsburg and later graduated from New Castle High School. He met his wife, Diana (Black), at Westminster College and graduated from Ohio State University before moving to Latrobe.
He was a member of Latrobe Presbyterian Church, where he served as an usher and a fellowship cookie baker. A jazz fan of traditional sounds of Stan Kenton and the American Songbook, Paul was an active golfer, having been invited to play in the amateur Ryder Cup, under the leadership of Doc Giffin. Paul was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan and trivia rival of all things Steelers, Penguins and Pirates. By trade, Paul was a talented interior designer and drapery fabricator with a skilled cooking avocation.
He is survived by his wife, Diana B. Kreiling, and their children: Kimberly Dorko (James) of Latrobe, Paul Jr. (Chip) Kreiling (Stephanie) of Dallas, Texas, and Elizabeth (Lisa) Derrington (Sean) of Campbell, California; nine grandchildren: Jennifer, Kaitlyn, Austin, Mason, Alexandra, Elizabeth, Andrew, Kieran and Sayde, and five great-grandchildren.
Friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Unity Chapel, 130 Chapel Lane, Unity Township, with a memorial service immediately following at 11 a.m. in the chapel with Pastor Derek Campbell officiating.
Charitable donations may be made in Paul’s memory to Latrobe Presbyterian Church, the Unity Chapel (250th-anniversary celebration), 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650; LAHAS Lights of Love Program, One Mellon Way, Latrobe, PA 15650, or the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
