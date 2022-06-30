Paul L. Shanefelt, 91, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at RNC of Greater Pittsburgh, Greensburg.
Born Oct. 8, 1930, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Thomas and Amelia (Tornavacca) Shanefelt.
Prior to his retirement, Paul had been employed at Toyad and ICI. For many years, he had been a bartender at the Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association. He was also a life member of the Loyal Order of Moose. Paul was an avid Penn State fan, had been an excellent baseball player, and enjoyed being outside, especially gardening. Above all, he loved his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Olga Leyko Shanefelt, on Oct. 25, 2021, and two brothers, C. Dale and Thomas Shanefelt.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Jill A. Deglau and her husband, James, of Latrobe; son, Paul Alan Shanefelt of Monessen; two grand-children, Allie Rizzo and her husband, Marc, and Dylan Deglau and his wife, Ashley; his sister, Louise Hantz of Latrobe, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff of RNC at Greater Pittsburgh and to Jackie Shafran for all of their kindness and care.
Family and friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Paul Wise officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
