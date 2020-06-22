Paul J. Ludvik, 86, of Mutual died Friday, June 19, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born April 6, 1934, in Latrobe, a son of the late John and Mary (Harbac) Ludvik.
Prior to retirement, Paul was a farmer and previously worked at the Eidemiller Whitney Stone Quarry.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy E. (Hutter) Ludvik; a son, Paul A. Ludvik; five brothers, Joseph, John Steve, Andrew and Michael Ludvik, and two sisters, Rose Ludvik and Helen Lamolinara.
He is survived by three sons, Thomas M. of Greensburg, James W. and his wife, Nancy, of Derry and David A. Ludvik and his wife, Margie, of Mutual, three granddaughters, Amy, Sara and Allie Ludvik, and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral arrangements are being handled by Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity.
Commented