Paul J. Demangone, 70, of New Derry died Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at his home.
He was born June 9, 1951, in Latrobe, a son of the late Charles P. Sr. and Catherine M. (Sledge) Demangone.
Prior to retirement, Paul worked for Blairsville Machine and his family store. He was a member of St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry. Paul enjoyed carpentry, cars, gardening and landscaping.
Paul is survived by his son, Todd K. Demangone and wife Lori of Avalon; stepson, Patrick J. Richards and wife Kathy of North Huntingdon Township; eight siblings, Frances Kutzer and husband Mike of Latrobe, Mary Maher and husband Christopher of Latrobe, Charles Demangone Jr. of New Derry, Lawrence Demangone of New Derry, Robert Demangone and wife Nancy of Derry, Dominic Demangone and wife Michelle of Latrobe, Martin Demangone and wife Dawn of Pine Ridge, Florida, and Richard Demangone of New Derry; his grandson, Anthony Demangone; two aunts, Helen Myers of Rockwood, Michigan, and Ferne Demangone of Scottdale; former spouse, Lois Perillo of Avalon, and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The family will receive friends for Paul’s Life Celebration 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 27, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 28, in St. Martin Roman Catholic Church, New Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Martin Cemetery, New Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
