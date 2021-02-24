Paul F. Frazer, 76, of Ligonier died peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
He was born March 3, 1944, in South Fork, a son of the late Glenn A. and Mary Jane Fleck Frazer.
He served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement in 2005, he had been employed by Kennametal in Latrobe and had also been employed by Lodestar Bus Lines until near the end of 2020.
Paul was a member and elder of the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church, a life member and former chaplain of Ligonier Township VFD No. 1, Champion Lakes Golf Course, the National American Legion and the New Florence VFW.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Verna Peer Frazer, and two brothers, William and Richard Frazer.
Surviving is his wife of 54 years, Ellen M. Clompoos Frazer; two daughters, Melanie Blotzer (Michael) of Bolivar and Michelle Antol (Ronald) of Hurricane, West Virginia; six grandchildren, Kassandra, Michael and Becca Blotzer, Brooke, Jayla and Lexi Antol; two brothers, David Frazer (Kelly) of Pharr, Texas, and Robert Frazer (Diane) of Fort Myers, Florida; a sister, Ruth Louder (Raymond) of South Fork; a stepbrother, Clarence Duke Jr of Pitcairn, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier.
A service to celebrate Paul’s life will be held 11 a.m. Saturday in the Fort Palmer Presbyterian Church with his pastor, the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township, with honors.
Ligonier Twp. VFD No. 1 will conduct a service 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to the PA Hero’s Walk, P.O. Box 343, Kittanning, PA 16201 or Conemaugh Hospice-Hospice Promise Foundation.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
