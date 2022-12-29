Paul Elmer Berger, 63, of New Alexandria (Unity Township) passed away Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022.
Born Nov. 28, 1959, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul E. Berger and Caroline E. Struble Berger, both of whom he was especially close with.
Paul was a 1977 graduate of Derry Area Senior High School and a member of Cornerstone Ministries in Murrysville. He became a self-made successful entrepreneur, and for 46 years was the owner of Paul Berger General Contracting. He worked so hard for everything he had, but yet work wasn’t work to Paul, it was his passion. He loved creating, building, and fixing anything that needed to be fixed. Paul’s passion was attention to detail, and he knew how to make every home he built a masterpiece. He mentored many, but most of all he was proud of his work ethic and legacy that he passed on to his son, whom he worked with daily.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman and shared his love and passion for the outdoors and marksmanship with his children, Tyler and Alyssa. Under his leadership, they all excelled into great hunters and companions in the sport. He especially loved hunting birds with his Labs, which he loved, and spending time on his home farm.
Paul will be lovingly remembered as a truly humble, kind and proud man. He had a servant heart, always giving back to his community and wanting to leave everyone and everything better than he found it. Above all, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and mentor and his priority was providing for and loving his family.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Roxanne Marks Berger, who was by his side professionally as a business partner, life partner and best friend. They enjoyed camping, sunsets on the farm, and growing in their faith together. He is also survived by his children, Alyssa N. Berger of New Alexandria and Tyler P. Berger and his wife, Jenna, of Penn Township. In the past two years, Paul was blessed with two beautiful granddaughters, Brynn and Sophie Grace, whom he loved watching play and grow. Paul is also survived by his two sisters, Susan E. Amond and her husband, Ron, of Latrobe and Paula of Bluffton, South Carolina; an aunt, Jill Yingst of New Alexandria, and several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Additional visitation will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, in the loft at Cornerstone Ministries, 2200 Cornerstone Lane, Murrysville, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. with Pastor Don Walczak officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
