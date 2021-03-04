Paul Elias Kvochko, 87, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died peacefully at his home with family and friends on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, after losing a year-long battle to recover from sepsis.
He was born on July 1, 1933, in Wilpen, a son the late Anna (Povanda) and Alex Kvochko. Paul was raised as a Carpatho-Russian Orthodox, and took pride in his command of the Slavic language.
Although a decorated U.S. Navy veteran, Paul was never good at taking orders, yet for most of his life was lucky enough to be his own boss as a private business owner. He was friendly and down-to-earth and people always liked him.
He had a passion for cars and auto racing, and partnered with the late George Kittey to operate College Esso Service Station in west Latrobe and Jennerstown Speedway. Paul was a total Ford man, owning a ’57 T-bird and ’65 Mustang and F-150’s. Paul was also a big Pittsburgh sports fan, especially the Steelers and Pirates, and enjoyed sharing the celebrations of their successes but couldn’t help pointing out management’s poor decision-making that led to some dismal seasons. All his life Paul was an avid golfer, and a devoted member of Arnie’s Army. One of Paul’s dreams came true in 2017 when at age 84 he finally got the chance to stay and play at Palmer’s Bay Hill Club & Lodge in Orlando, Florida.
Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Jean Kittey; one brother, George; four sisters, Josephine, Ann, Veronica and Elizabeth; plus family member, John Hersak. Three days after his death, on Feb. 22, 2021, Paul was sadly followed in death by brother, John (Kvochko) Kovan.
Paul is survived by his children, Paul Jr., Steven and Cherryl, and a granddaughter, Katie Lyn, all of metro Phoenix. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were handled by Messenger Mortuaries in Scottsdale, Arizona.
