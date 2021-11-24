Paul Elias Kvochko Jr., 62, of Scottsdale, Arizona, died peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, at home with his family after battling cancer for the past three years.
He was born June 23, 1959, in Latrobe, a son the late Sylvia Kittey Kvochko and the late Paul Elias Kvochko.
At the time of his death, Paul was self-employed with his own lawn and garden business in and around Scottsdale and Paradise Valley. Paul was a carefree soul who was very social. He loved long weekends in Las Vegas and often traveled around the country to attend events like the Daytona 500 or the Super Bowl. But he also had a very private side and treasured quiet relaxation in his La-Z-Boy with a fine cigar and a rum and coke. He enjoyed bowling and, before moving to Arizona, was employed at several auto repair garages around Latrobe and at Lincoln Lanes in Unity Township. Oh, the stories he could tell from there! He also loved auto racing and NASCAR and was a skilled mechanic and car refinisher with a great passion for vintage Ford Mustangs. And although Paul grew up in the Pittsburgh area, without a doubt his favorite team of all time was always his beloved Miami Dolphins.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Katie Lyn Collins; brother, Steven, and sister, Cheryl, all in metro Phoenix; his uncle, Steve Kittey of Pearland, Texas; three aunts, Irene (William) Zajdel of South Greensburg, Mary Nicholson of O’Fallon, Missouri, and Kay Roddy of Waterford, and numerous cousins.
Arrangements were handled by Messenger Mortuaries in Scottsdale.
Commented