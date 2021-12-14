Paul Edward Ruby, 74, of Latrobe (Derry Township) passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.
He was born Dec. 19, 1946, in Homestead (Pittsburgh).
A graduate of Latrobe High School Class of 1965, he was the son of the late Paul H. Ruby and Betty I. Hayden Ruby of Latrobe.
A former employee of Westmoreland Amusements, he also owned and ran Latrobe Mustang.
He was preceded in death by his father, Paul H. Rudy; his mother, Betty I. Ruby, and his brother-in-law, Albert F. Dowling.
Paul is survived by his sister, Betty Ann Dowling of Derry Township; three nieces and nephews, Lisa Keefe (John), Albert (Skip) Dowling (Kim) and Kathleen Snyder (Harry), and he was a great-uncle to John R. Keefe (Mea), James M. Keefe (Kasea), Devin Dowling, Dalis Dowling and Kayleigh Snyder.
Visitation will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 15, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, where a funeral Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16.
Burial will be private.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
