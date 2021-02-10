Paul E. Weis, 83, of South Greensburg died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, to join his buddy, Darby.
He was born Dec. 28, 1937, in Latrobe, a son of the late Paul A. and Clara (Schaefer) Weis.
He was a graduate of Derry Area High School, then went on to study business and finance at the University of Pittsburgh. He also served in the Air Force. He was a former member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, and their Stephen Ministries. He also enjoyed being a mentor for Big Brothers Big Sisters.
He was his best when in the company of all those near and dear to him. With joy and laughter and his ever-loving strong spirit of life is how he will be fondly remembered.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Michael J. Weis; four brothers, John, Carl, Curtis and Frankie; sister, Ruth Stouffer, and nephew, Curtis Weis III.
He is survived by his wife, Candace “Candy” Weis; son, J. Corey Weis, of Montana; two granddaughters, Brittney (Chris) Caughlin, of Panama City, Florida, and Jamie Weis, of Lynn Haven, Florida; his great-granddaughter, Raelyn Caughlin; three stepchildren, Danny Aller, David (Flower) Aller and Christie Upshaw; five step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews that he loved dearly.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral service will begin 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with Pastor Wayne Robertson officiating.
Full military honors will follow and be accorded by the VFW Post No. 33, Greensburg Honor Guard. Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Clelian Heights or the Wounded Warriors Project. A special thank you to Fresenius Kidney Care, Greensburg, for their loving staff, and also to Family Home Health Care for all their support.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.