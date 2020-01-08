Paul E. Smith, 89, of Peanut, Derry Township, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born March 29, 1930, in Latrobe, a son of the late Paul and Katherine (Popola) Smith.
Prior to retirement, Paul worked at Teledyne Vasco. He was a U.S. Army veteran, having served during the Korean War. Paul was a member of the Derry Rod and Gun Club and the New Derry Sportsman’s Club. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching the Pirates and the Steelers.
Besides his parents, Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Doris J. Volpe, in 2014 and his sister, Janet Smith.
Paul is survived by his three children, Cindy Embry and husband Virgil of Latrobe, Paula Armstrong of Peanut and Frank Smith and wife Toni of Peanut; his brother, Michael E. Smith and wife Sylvia of Blairsville; five grandchildren, Justin Armstrong and wife Kara, Nicholas Smith and wife Holly, Julia Pearson and husband Greg, Ashley Smith and Matt and Stephanie Kuhns and Andrew; seven great-grand-children, Bentley Janiro, Cheyenne and Scarlett Smith and Makaylin, Mia, Madison and Vincent Armstrong, and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry (724-694-8331).
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com
