Paul Dean Rohrer, 83, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.
He was born April 2, 1938, in Saltsburg to the late Bertha Blasko.
He was a retired machinist for Westinghouse Airbrake, Wilmerding.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and a member of the New Alexandria Fireman’s Club.
He is survived by two children, Robin Lee Wanichko and Rich Rohrer, and two grandchildren, Cam Rohrer and Mason Rohrer.
Visitation will be held 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, in P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, PA 15670, 724-668-2248, where a funeral service will held at 10 a.m. with the Rev. Dr. Chris Livermore officiating.
Burial will follow in Twin Valley Memorial Park Inc., Delmont.
To send condolences, please visit www.NewhouseFuneralHome.com.
Commented