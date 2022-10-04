Paul Christopher Senko, 59, of Latrobe passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022.
He was born Oct. 8, 1962, in North Syracuse, New York, a son of Shirley A. Herlihy (William T. Herlihy) and the late John M. Senko.
Paul was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, with a BS in business administration/marketing. He had also studied at the University of Pittsburgh, where he was a member of Delta Sigma Phi fraternity.
Paul’s early career in Cincinnati, Ohio, included working for AB Wise Distributors. There he sold specialty and natural foods. His largest account was Biggs Hypermarket, where he was responsible for all the specialty and natural foods brought into the store. Known for building huge end cap displays, he was a natural at merchandising. Later, Paul was employed in medical sales by the Kimberly Clark Corp. and in manufacturing by Technimark in Latrobe (Unity Township).
Paul was proud to be a trained and registered polling official at a precinct in Westmoreland County during the last few election cycles.
Paul had quite the wealth of fishing lures, tackle boxes, rods and reels from his Grandpa Senko who started his love of fishing. He went on fishing trips with friends to Canada, loved ocean casting and fishing for stripers and traveled to North Carolina to fish with his brother off the North Carolina coast. He even made a YouTube video demonstrating how to filet a fresh fish.
Paul had a love for music and listened to many styles, including classical music and especially rock. He was a percussionist in high school bands and had a full drum set to play (loudly) at home.
Paul was an excellent cook and signature dishes were Chicken Marsala or Chicken Saltimbocca. He made excellent beef jerky and always was up for frying fresh-caught fish.
Affectionately known as “Uncle Paul,” Paul’s ability to fix or repair just about anything was well known. He loved diagnosing problems with everything from household appliances to electronics to cars, or anything he could learn to fix from watching YouTube videos.
He is survived by four siblings: Marianne Segool, John A. Senko, Daniel W. Senko (Lynne) and Andrew A. Senko (Lacey), and nieces and nephews: David S. Senko (Katie), Dana S. Tye (David), Crystal Senko (Rajibul Islam), Sean Senko, Richard Senko and Ruby Senko.
Friends and family will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A committal service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, in the Mary Mother of Mercy Mausoleum Chapel at St Vincent Cemetery, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650 (Unity Township). Everyone please go directly to the chapel.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists at https://pfsc.org/donate.
