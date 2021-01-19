Paul C. Robb, 82, of Acme died Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, at Morgantown Health and Rehab Sava Senior Care, Morgantown, West Virginia.
He was born April 12, 1938, in Latrobe, a son of the late Arthur C. and Anna V. (Lloyd) Robb.
Prior to retirement, he worked for CED Mosebach Electric Supply, Greensburg. He was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Youngstown.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Katherine A. (Labuda) Robb; his brother, James Robb, and a sister, Helen Louise Frye.
He is survived by two sons, Brian P. Robb and his partner, Kate de Fuccio, of Ypsilanti, Michigan, and Christopher J. Robb and his wife, Julia, of Morgantown, West Virginia; two grandchildren, Mary Katherine and Charles Paul Robb; a sister, Beverly Williams and her husband, Gerald, of Greensburg and several nieces and nephews.
Private funeral services and interment in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, by the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity.
Commented