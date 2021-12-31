Paul C. Lenhart, 81, of Unity Township died Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born July 12, 1940, in Stahlstown, a son of the late Harry W. and Florence E. (Stahl) Lenhart.
Paul was a graduate of Ligonier High School Class of 1958 and served with the Army National Guard. Prior to retirement, he worked at Chestnut Ridge Foam Inc., Derry Township, and was a member of Free Methodist Church of Greensburg. Paul enjoyed gardening, fixing things, playing with his grandchildren and traveling with his wife, Betty. He was also a Sunday School teacher for nearly 50 years and loved working at his church.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Betty Ann Gratzinger Lenhart; three children, Sharon C. Sweeney (Scott Balliett) of Latrobe, Sandra D. Stas (Ken) of Latrobe and Kevin P. Lenhart (Jessica) of Derry; 13 grandchildren, Derek Sweeney (Melinda), Lucas and Selena Sweeney, Jocelyn, Olivia and Ken Stas, Ivy Lenhart (fiancée Bre), Anja Lenhart (fiancé George), Ethan Sellong, Izak Lenhart, Stephen Balliett (Lindsay), Elizabeth McBroom (Michael) and Melissa Bronson (Brad); seven great-grandchildren, Hannah and Vincent Jack Sweeney, Francis Balliett, Payton and Maddox McBroom and Andrew and Aubree Bronson; three sisters, Gladys Lenhart of Ligonier, Thelma Kemerer of Jeannette and Virginia Carns (Barry) of Rector, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Monday with Pastor Timothy A. Thunberg officiating.
Private interment in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
The family would like to thank St. Anne Home and Heartland Hospice for their special care. They also request that visitors please wear facemasks while at the funeral home and suggest memorial contributions be made to Free Methodist Church of Greensburg, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
