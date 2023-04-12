Paul Anthony Duffey, 84, of Latrobe, formerly of Crabtree, died Friday, March 31, 2023.
He was born April 2, 1938, in Crabtree, a son of the late Paul and Mary (Galando) Duffey.
Paul most enjoyed going out in the ministry talking with all people concerning God’s Kingdom and what that will mean for all mankind. His pastime was playing music on his guitar and keyboards, along with fishing with friends in Pennsylvania and Florida.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carol Allen Duffey; a son, Tony Duffey; four daughters, Juella Duffey Nesbitt, Mary, Paula and Angela Duffey, and two sisters, Rose and Mary Duffey.
He is survived by four sons, Mike Duffey, James Duffey, Paul O’Neal and Mike Steven Duffey; 16 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 549 Charles Houck Road, Latrobe (Unity Township).
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
