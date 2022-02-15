Paul A. Lizza, 87, of Latrobe passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, surrounded by his family at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Feb. 26, 1934, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Hector P. and Pauline C. (Domalsky) Lizza.
Paul was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was the owner and operator of the former Vance Motor Sales and Lizza Rug Cleaning. Paul was a member of the Sons of Italy, Antique Car Club of America and BPO Elks Lodge 907. He had been a member of the former Latrobe Colonials Drum and Bugle Corps, where he was a bugler and drum major. He was also an avid golfer.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Marlene Heitchue Lizza, and a daughter, Denise P. Shirey.
Paul is survived by three children, Paul D. Lizza and his wife, Ruth Ann, of Latrobe, Shirley Lizza-Small and her husband, Thomas, of Beaverton, Michigan, and Michael V. Lizza and his wife, Jodie, of Latrobe; a son-in-law, Keith Shirey of Latrobe; a brother, David J. Lizza of Latrobe; an aunt, Vinn Lizza of Latrobe; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 7 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Private interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
