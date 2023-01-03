Paul A. Koshar, 83, of Unity Township died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 18, 1939, in Pleasant Unity, a son of the late Theodore and Mary E. (Raccor) Koshar.
Updated: January 3, 2023 @ 9:15 am
Paul was a graduate of Latrobe High School Class of 1957 and then Triangle Tech. He served with the U.S. Air Force and was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Paul enjoyed photography, fishing and a cigar and was proud that he built his own house. Prior to retirement, he worked at West Penn Power, Greensburg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Edward Koshar, and a sister, Theodora Brooky.
Paul is survived by his wife, Laura Bronson Koshar; his daughter, Erica Kathryn Koshar of Squirrel Hill; his siblings Mary Ann Odendahl and husband Robert of Latrobe, Cathy Zimmerman of Perryopolis, William Koshar and wife Marlene of Belle Vernon, George Koshar and wife Jeanie of Pleasant Unity and Rose Zukiewicz and husband Paul of North Carolina, and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A funeral Mass for his immediate family will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg (Hempfield Township).
Interment will follow in St. Florian Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity, in charge of arrangements.
