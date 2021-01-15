Paul A. “Buddy” Berenbrok, 58, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born March 13, 1962, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Paul W. Berenbrok Jr. and Genevieve (Gazdik) Berenbrok.
Paul was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe. He was a plastics and polymer engineer who earned his MBA from Duquesne University. Paul was a member of the F.O. Eagles No. 01188 and several other local social clubs. He was an avid hunter, and a proud father and grandfather.
Paul is survived by his twin sons, Paul M. Berenbrok and his wife, Danielle, of Milesburg and Andrew T. Berenbrok of Mill Hall; one brother, Thomas A. Berenbrok and his wife, Dorothy, of Cinnaminnson, New Jersey; one sister, Cheryl Angus and her husband, John, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Abrielle and Paul “Willie,” and a niece and two nephews.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Members of the F.O. Eagles No. 01188 will conduct a memorial service 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines including wearing a mask and social distancing while at the funeral home. Interment is private.
