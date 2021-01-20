Patrick Michael Sherback, 83, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021.
Born Feb. 1, 1937, in Westmoreland County, he was the son of the late Mike and Nellie Panick Sherback.
He is survived by his wife, Dorothy Shinsky Sherback; children, Linda Bridge (David), Patricia Penich (Brian) and William Sherback; eight grandchildren, Janelle Benford (Rob), Amanda Gongloff (Chris), Carrah Beal (Brandon), Adriane Laney (Ray), Sharlean Lynch (Stephen), Nikki Sherback, Josh Sherback and Ashley Lupchinsky (Anthony); eight great-grandchildren, Jarrett, Jackson, Grant, Ellie, Bailey, Dyland, Valerie and Callie; and siblings, Michael Sherback, Charles Sherback, Bernadette Irwin, Teresa Seminsky, Dorothy DeFelice, Marian Hunter and Catherine Joiner.
He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Jamie Penich; two brothers, Richard and Donald Sherback, and one sister, Margaret Underdofer.
Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to your local ASPCA.
Arrangements are being handled by Brown Funeral Home Inc., Martinsburg, West Virginia.
