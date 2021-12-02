Patrick J. “Pat” Kennedy, 66, of Luxor passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021, at his home.
Born Dec. 3, 1954, in Swissvale, he was a son of the late James J. and Mary N. (Dawson) Kennedy.
Pat was a 1972 graduate of Swissvale High School. For many years, Pat was the friendly face at the bar at Durbin’s, Manhattan’s and Bobby Dale’s in Greensburg. In 1999, he found his home at Falbo’s Restaurant & Lounge in Latrobe, where he became a beloved part of the Latrobe and St. Vincent College communities. Pat’s larger-than-life personality and heart of gold endeared him to all whom he encountered from his vantage behind the bar. He took a keen interest in the lives and activities of his patrons, who became extended family. Pat would make time to attend weddings, family functions, and sports activities of his patrons who became friends. He fostered a true sense of community and created an atmosphere where truly “everybody knows your name.” Pat would quickly pour your drink with a smile, whether he had seen you a week prior or five years prior. Golf was a passion of Pat’s. He enjoyed many rounds with friends and played almost daily at the Latrobe Elks. A lifelong, avid Notre Dame fan, he was a dedicated follower and supporter of the Fighting Irish football team, always acutely aware of how many “days until Irish football.” His simple “Shamrock” text message to fellow Notre Dame fans the morning of game day was a staple of the season. His Irish heritage, perhaps a large factor in his love of Notre Dame, was on full display on his favorite day of the year — St. Patrick’s Day — when he dressed in the most unique, over-the-top outfits to celebrate the day. He was a tremendous brother and uncle who loved his family dearly. His sense of humor, kindness and thoughtfulness will be long remembered and missed by those who knew and loved him.
Pat is survived by his brother, James J. Kennedy of Canonsburg; two sisters, Mary Elizabeth “Beth” Cramer and Peggy Kennedy, both of Dallas, Texas, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to noon Saturday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 12:30 p.m. Saturday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township, with the Rev. Killian Loch, OSB, as celebrant.
Interment will be private.
